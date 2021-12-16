LINESVILLE — While the graves of veterans at Linesville Cemetery did not go unadorned with wreaths during Wreaths Across America last year, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a formal ceremony from being held.
This year, things are different.
Organizers with the Linesville VFW Post 7842 Auxiliary are ready and prepared to hold a full event for Wreaths Across America Day this Saturday with a speaker, representatives for the branches of the military and the simultaneous laying of wreaths at noon.
They're still in need of volunteers though, but have gotten closer to their ideal number than in previous years.
"In the past, we had maybe 200, 250 (volunteers) at most," said Donna Hyde, co-chair of the Linesville Wreaths Across America organizing committee. "But this year we have 430 veterans and we're 100 volunteers short."
Heading in to the fourth iteration of the ceremony, local organizers have found that word of mouth of the event has spread, leading to more people willing to help. Such an influx in volunteering comes at a fortuitous time as the auxiliary is able to hold a full celebration.
Wreaths Across America got its start in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery, and has since spread to all 50 states. The graves of veterans in American cemeteries are decorated with wreaths symbolizing the remembrance of their sacrifices for the country. A major aspect of the celebration is the simultaneous placing of the wreaths at exactly noon.
Being able to return to a full celebration has the organizers excited
"Oh, it feels great. It's wonderful," said Danielle Riggs, also a co-chair on the organizing committee. "I don't know how many more adjectives to use. I'm very excited that we're back on a normal schedule."
For an event that lasts only about half an hour or so, putting together Wreaths Across America is a full-time commitment. Riggs said it requires the entire auxiliary working together as a "cohesive unit," with the group holding fundraisers throughout the year and planning.
"We're always thinking about the Wreaths Across America ceremony," she said.
A significant contributor to the event is Kathy Brubaker, secretary of the Linesville Cemetery Association. Brubaker creates maps for all of the participating wreath-layers showing exactly where their veteran is, along with information sheets detailing as much of the veteran's history as possible.
Brubaker said her interest in veteran history grew out of a more personal hobby.
"I've been working on the area's genealogy since 1979," she said. "It started out just doing my family history, but then I found everyone in town is kind of connected, so it branched out."
She utilizes cemetery records, obituaries, newspaper articles and more to put together whatever information she can. Areas of particular note include time of the veteran's service, which branch they served under, their education and work history, and where, when and how they died. She also tries to include a photo of the veteran, if possible.
Such a process has not been easy. There are some graves in the cemetery where only the people who purchased the plot, but not necessarily who have been buried there, has been recorded. There are also many records that have been lost over the cemetery's years, such as to fire or mouse infestation.
Still, Brubaker has made many parts of the process simpler over the years. Several records are now digitized, making it much easier to print out the maps.
Regardless of the difficulty of the work, it's a job she's happy to do.
"It's just an absolute honor to do this for the veterans," she said. "I guess my philosophy in genealogy is that no one should ever be forgotten, and some of these people no longer have relatives or descendants, or they never had children to have descendants."
Plus, several members of Brubaker's own family have served in the military, adding an extra personal touch to things.
The sense of gravitas in volunteering for Wreaths Across America is something shared by the other organizers.
"I'm just very proud to be there and be a part of it," said Hyde. "It's a community project and we have so, so many people ... who have gone above and beyond in helping us in any way they can."
Hyde said despite being centered around the Linesville cemetery, volunteers have come from areas like Meadville, Conneaut Lake and Conneautville.
While time is ticking down until the ceremony is held, the organizers are still looking for more volunteers to ensure more of the 430 graves are covered.
For anyone interested in participating, they can contact Riggs at (814) 573-6059, or Brubaker at the Linesville Cemetery Association Facebook page. Additionally, Brubaker said volunteers can just show up on the day of the event, as extras may be needed in case other volunteers are unable to make it.
The ceremony will start at around 11:30 a.m. and feature a speech by Robert Preston, a member of the Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 in Meadville and a United States Marine Corps. veteran from 1964 to 1969. There will also be representatives from each branch of the military — including the newly formed Space Force — and for the Merchant Marines and POW/MIA.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.