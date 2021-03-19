WQLN, Erie's PBS station, is looking for Meadville residents to share stories for an upcoming television documentary, "Our Town: More Stories from Meadville."
A virtual Zoom meeting about the project will be held Wednesday at p.m. Anyone interested in contributed to the documentary or learning more can attend the meeting by visiting wqln.org/Watch/Our-Town-Community-Meeting.
WQLN representatives will also be available at the Meadville Public Library on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for questions or individual meetings.
An "Our Town" packet will also be available at the library for anyone unable to attend the meetings. Those interested can also contact Jcoelyn Taylor at jtaylor@wqln.org or at (814) 217-6055.