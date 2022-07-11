Work has started in earnest on a new handicapped-accessible ramp and entrance at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
In early March, the county publicly opened bids on a 112-foot-long concrete and masonry ramp to provide easier access for those with physical disabilities.
The ramp is required to be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant with handrail and includes a new entrance at the front of the courthouse. The current handicapped-accessible entrance is located at the rear of the building.
At their March 23 meeting, county commissioners awarded the contract to Gildea Group of Meadville on a bid of $391,900 plus $135 per tile.
Under the contract, the company will build the ramp with railing, install new front entrance doors, and replace exterior tile at the entranceway.
The ramp’s facade also will use porch stone from the former Crawford County sheriff’s residence. That residence and the county jail were torn down by the county in 2018 to make way for more county employee parking.
Funding for the ramp project is from the county’s grant funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The county has been awarded a total of $16.4 million.
Work on the ramp is expected to be completed by the fall.
