Work is expected to restart next month on a $15.7 million project to improve nearly 11 miles of Interstate 79 in Crawford and Erie counties.
The project includes paving the northbound and southbound lanes from mile post 154 in Hayfield Township to mile post 165 in Erie County. Work will also be done at the rest stops near mile post 163 at the Crawford-Erie line, and rehabilitation work on 10 bridges. Work also includes guiderail updates and drainage improvements.
In 2021, work concentrated on milling and paving northbound and southbound lanes in Crawford County from mile marker 154 in Hayfield Township to mile marker 159 in Cussewago Township, which was done in two phases.
Work is expected to restart on April 4, weather permitting, and to be completed in October.
• More information: Visit penndot.pa.gov/District1.