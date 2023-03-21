Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday the project to reconstruct Interstate 90 from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5 in Springfield Township, Girard Township and Platea Borough, Erie County, will restart early next month.
Work will begin April 3, weather permitting, and will first include placing barriers along the eastbound lanes. This will require some nighttime work between April 5-10. Eastbound traffic will be limited to one lane starting in this phase and will remain that way through the 2023 construction season.
Once the barrier is in place, the westbound lanes will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to one lane along the eastbound side of the highway for the remainder of the project.
Along with reconstructing the westbound lanes, work this year will include replacing the bridge that carries the westbound lanes over Neiger Road, and updates to the drainage, guiderail, cable median barrier, highway lighting and pavements markings.
The project started in 2021 with construction of a new bridge to carry Route 215 over the interstate, intersection improvements at Underridge Road and Rea Road, emergency removal of the Route 18 bridge, preliminary work on the new Route 18 bridge, a high-speed crossover near mile marker 9.5, and preservation work on the McKee Road bridge.
In 2022, work included the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes of I-90, completion of the Route 18 bridge and two teardrop roundabouts at Exit 9, and replacement of the eastbound bridge over Neiger Road.
The contractor for the $66.1 million project is Lindy Paving of Union City.
The project is part of PennDOT’s plan to reconstruct or restore approximately 28 miles of I-90 over 10 years.
The first project was done from 2019 to 2021 and included reconstructing I-90 from the Ohio state line to mile marker 3.5 near the Route 6N exits in Springfield Township, as well as paving from mile maker 10.5 to mile marker 18 and the installation of median cable barrier.
Work in 2022 was done from mile marker 18 to mile marker 23 and included paving, new guiderail, concrete patching, and updated pavement markings and signs.
A multi-year project to repave I-90 from the I-86 interchange at mile marker 35 to the New York state line in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships started in 2021 with repairs to a culvert that carries I-90 over Sixteen Mile Creek. In 2022, work included milling, paving, bridge repairs, and drainage upgrades on the east and westbound lanes from mile marker 35 near the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York Line. This year’s work will include only a few minor finishing activities.
Design work continues for a project focused on the reconstruction from mile marker 10.5 to mile marker 18 with construction tentatively planned to get underway in 2028.
• More information: Visit penndot.pa.gov/I90Projects.
