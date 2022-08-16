TITUSVILLE — Work is expected to start next week on a project to remove the South Perry Street bridge over Oil Creek in Titusville.
The steel truss bridge was built in 1900 and closed in 2017 after an inspection uncovered damage to the structure, which is owned by Crawford County. It was determined the bridge was redundant, due to its proximity to the Route 8 bridge. The county elected to have the bridge removed and not replaced.
Preparation work for the demolition of the bridge will start Monday, weather permitting.
The removal process will include removing the bridge deck, moving the truss to landing area near the intersection of South Perry Street and St. John Street, and dismantling and recycling the steel parts of the bridge.
South Perry and St. John streets will be closed to through traffic. Work will require a truck detour starting Sept. 6. It will be posted using routes 8, 227 and 27. It is expected to be in place until Sept. 12.
Contractor for the $237,008 project is Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.