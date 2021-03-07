Work is scheduled to begin March 22 to rehabilitate a 51-year old bridge that carries Schultz Road over a tributary to Woodcock Creek in Woodcock Township.
PennDOT said the $1.47 million project will include removing the existing bridge deck, constructing a new concrete deck and barriers, abutment repairs, bearing replacement, waterproofing, and paving.
The bridge is located at the Woodcock Reservoir between Bradshaw Road and Route 198 and the project will require a detour starting April 5. The detour will use Route 198 and Route 77 and is expected to be in place for 15 weeks.
The rehabilitated bridge is expected to be opened by July 16.
The existing bridge was built in 1970 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 350 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor is CH&D of New Stanton.