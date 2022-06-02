Work is scheduled to begin next week to upgrade drainage under Little Cooley Road in Athens Township.
The project includes removing a cluster of cross pipes that carry the roadway over Little Federal Run, located approximately 2 miles from the intersection with Route 77, and installing a box culvert, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials said.
The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 77 and Riceville Road (Route 1039).
Work is expected to start Monday, weather permitting, and the new bridge is expected to open July 15.
The majority of the work will be completed by employees from the PennDOT Crawford County maintenance facility.
Shingledecker’s Welding of Franklin will also assist with the $298,000 project.
The contract also includes a new box culvert on Skeltontown Road (SR 1006) over Coulter Run in Cussewago Township. Dates for that work have not been determined.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.
