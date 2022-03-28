A project aimed at making repairs to the first 15 miles of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Lackawannock, East Lackawannock and Shenango townships in Mercer County is expected to restart next month.
The $2.48 million project includes repairs, such as pavement patching and updated pavement markings, as needed to the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway from the Ohio state line to near Exit 15 (Route 9, Mercer).
The first phase of work was done in October and focused on the eastbound lanes from mile marker 4.5 to mile marker 11.
This year, work will include patching the westbound lanes as needed, and any additional repairs needed to the eastbound lanes.
The project is expected to restart on April 20, weather permitting, and to be completed by November.
Work will require weekday lane closures. No restrictions will be permitted on Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.
Drivers should be alert for slowed traffic leading up to the work zone and take turns at the merge point. Motorists may want to seek alternative routes during high traffic times, such as evening commuting hours and weekends, to avoid travel delays and congestion, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials said.
Motorists should also be aware of possible work on Interstate 80 in Venango County from mile marker 24 near the Venango-Mercer county line to Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville), PennDOT said.
Information on the Mercer County Interstate 80 Repair Project is available online at penndot.pa.gov/District1.