PennDOT announced Friday that work is wrapping up on year one of a two-year project to improve nearly 11 miles of Interstate 79 in Crawford and Erie counties.
The project includes paving the northbound and southbound lanes from mile post 154 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County, to mile post 165 in Washington Township, Erie County. Work will also be done at the rest stops near mile post 163 at the Crawford-Erie county line, and rehabilitation work on 10 bridges. Work also includes guiderail updates and drainage improvements.
In year one, work was concentrated on milling and paving the northbound and southbound lanes from mile post 154 in Hayfield Township to mile post 159 in Cussewago Township, which was done in two phases. Lane restrictions for the project were lifted on Thursday.
In the second year of the project, work will include milling and paving from mile post 159 in Cussewago Township to mile post 165 in Washington Township, Erie County. Work will also be done at the rest stop and to the bridges within the project limits.
Work is expected to restart in April as weather permits and will be completed in October 2022.
The contractor for the $15.68 million project is Lindy Paving of Union City.