CONNEAUT LAKE — Renovation on Water Street between Second and Third streets is progressing.
The work is part of a revitalization project being spearheaded by the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee.
Bill Eldridge, chairman of the committee and a Conneaut Lake Borough Council member, told council at last week's meeting that work on the north side of the street should be done within two weeks and then work on the south side will begin.
He said the work is progressing nicely and the completion date will depend on weather conditions which may delay the work.
The work is a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) project with the department in charge; it's being funded through a PennDOT grant.
Eldridge also reported the committee has contributed more than $10,000 toward work done in Memorial Park. The update was done through the Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake with funding provided by a bequest from the late George Rutherford.
Eldridge also said the committee has approved a contract for $5,000 for cleanup and mulch at Fireman's Beach as a gift to the borough.