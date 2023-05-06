VERNON TOWNSHIP — Construction of a new TJ Maxx store is expected to begin next spring following approval by Vernon Township supervisors of the Cocca Land Development plan for new construction in the land currently owned by Meadville Medical Center on Route 322, which formerly housed the Meadville Mall.
Supervisors approved the plan contingent upon the company meeting all of the township engineer comments and receiving the necessary permits.
Cocca Land Development is proposing construction of the store with two additional retail stores in the area which previously housed K-Mart. TJ Maxx, a department store, will be located along that corridor of land, with the parking closer to Route 322 and the building itself on the end closer to Vernon Place, which houses medical offices.
Ashley Porter, township engineer, said negotiations are continuing with the two other stores, but was not at liberty to disclose the names. During his presentation to supervisors, he noted the construction will include a drive-through at the rear of the building.
Questioned by supervisors whether the traffic lights on Route 322 will be improved, Porter said there was nothing warranting a change. That was based on traffic studies which have been done, he said. Porter noted the lights were sufficient for traffic when the former Meadville Mall was in operation. Supervisors agreed with that point.
Other development plans for the rest of that site are continuing as well. Cocca Land Development plans to purchase the land from Meadville Medical Center.
In other business, supervisors approved a contract with Glenn O. Hawbaker for paving of South Watson Run Road at cost of $303,679.70.
Also approved was purchase of new playground equipment and surfacing at Roche Park from MRC Inc. at a cost of $387,365.79. Of that cost, $207,000 will come for the township’s 2021 Community Development Block Grant funds, $20,000 from property capital and the remaining $157,000 from the general capital improvements. Rob Horvat, township manager, noted that account will still have $1.1 million, noting the township has been able to build that account over time.
The equipment will include some for those 2 to 5 years old and then some in the 5 to 12 age range, totaling $290,000, plus there will be 3,694 square feet of rubber surfacing for $96,000. Work will begin in September after school starts.
In other business, Bruce Lallier, a township resident, asked supervisors to do something to improve the appearance of the roundabout. He compared it with the roundabout at Saegertown, which he described as “beautiful.” Noting between 30,000 and 40,000 people see it, he asked the supervisors to “do something guys; do something.”
Supervisors agreed, but discussed possibilities, such as landscaping or some art similar to what was done on Route 322 near Smock Bridge.
Supervisor Gary Wagner noted that whatever is done, it should not be a “distraction” for motorists.
Supervisor David Stone noted, “It could be something like the Barco Center,” adding they must think “outside of the box. I would like to get somebody on board like Amara to give us ideas,” referring to Amara Geffen, former Allegheny College professor who has designed several different artistic sites around the area. The others agreed and the manager will contact her.
