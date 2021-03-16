WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Eight days ago, Woodcock Creek Lake hardly seemed worthy of the name. More creek than lake at the time, an almost complete draining of the water had radically transformed the popular fishing site located about 5 miles northeast of Meadville.
The landscape left in its place appeared post-apocalyptic to some visitors: one part muddy flats ornamented here and there by decaying Christmas trees and the lost bobbers of years past, one part bright white ice shelf shielding from view of just how much water had been lost.
Today, steadily rising waters have the popular fishing site looking itself again, more lake than creek.
While the view from the surface is approaching normal, what lies beneath remains a source of uncertainty. According to officials from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), it’s too early to tell what impact the water loss will have on the lake’s fish or on aquatic life in downstream waters. The now-submerged Christmas trees are once again providing habitat at the bottom of the lake, but it’s not clear how soon any fish will be taking shelter in them.
“It’s a fluid situation,” said Brian Ensign, fisheries biologist for the commission. “It’s going to be a while here. As far as the lake and all that, I think time’s just going to have to tell what happened and what’s left and going from there.”
The surface level of the 330-acre lake dropped 21.5 feet over approximately eight days beginning late last month, according to an official from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, which oversees the dam. The dam’s floodgates remained open when automated equipment used to monitor the level of the lake’s surface froze. Ice also prevented water from receding within the control tower well used as a manual backup, resulting in the same faulty reading.
As the various agencies involved with oversight of the lake, dam and creek continue to assess the impact of the drain, attention has also turned to the future, according to Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, whose 16th District includes all of Crawford County.
“My office is coordinating closely with the Army Corps of Engineers, which has identified the problem and is restoring water levels at Woodcock Lake,” Kelly said on Monday. “We are working directly with local commanders to see what they might need to ensure this doesn’t happen again and appreciate the agency’s quick action to address the issue.”
A statement released Monday by PFBC, the agency charged with overseeing the state’s aquatic resources, described the incident as “a rapid release of water” that “resulted in a near total dewatering of the impoundment.”
PFBC was notified of the incident by the Corps of Engineers early on March 8. A waterways conservation officer who immediately surveyed both the lake and the creek from the dam to its confluence with French Creek, nearly 2.5 miles to the west, reported no signs of dead or distressed fish.
Ensign, who has helped to oversee the fish at Woodcock Creek Lake for 11 years, was on the scene later that afternoon and also said he saw no signs of fish in distress. The lake itself, on the other hand, was “extremely low,” he said, noticeably lower than the typical winter level, which is in turn much lower than the summer level familiar to many park visitors.
“I’ve never seen it that low,” Ensign said. Even so, he added, the the loss of water was difficult to notice because much of the lake was still covered with ice.
While it’s too soon to tell the fate of the fish as a whole, Ensign addressed the fate of many of the fish that until recently called Woodcock Creek Lake home: Given how far the water level dropped, he said, it was obvious that some had gone through the dam into the creek, possibly as far as French Creek.
“What we don’t know is how many fish have actually moved through the system,” Ensign said.
At least 12 species of fish were found in the Woodcock Creek Lake, according to a 2012 PFBC report. The lake provided particularly good fishing for muskies, which were caught at a rate three times higher than the state standard and were mostly between 34 and 38 inches. Ensign, himself an angler with experience at Woodcock, said the lake was also a good spot for catching walleye and smallmouth bass.
The same species of fish are already common in the lower reaches of Woodcock Creek and an even wider variety of species can be found in French Creek, one of the state’s most biologically diverse waterways, according to Ensign. As a result, any fish washed through the dam should be able to survive in their new habitat.
As for the stock of fish in the lake, “additional follow-up is ongoing to fully evaluate the effect that this incident may have had on the lake and downstream watershed,” according to PFBC.
The lake’s population of walleyes and muskies is maintained through stocking on a rotating basis as part of the commission’s Brood Stock Lakes program, according to Ensign. Yearling muskies were added last summer and fingerling walleyes are scheduled to be added in May.
The annual release of adult hatchery-raised trout in Woodcock Creek below the dam is still scheduled to take place March 27, which is also Mentored Youth Trout Day. Trout season opens on April 3.
“We’re still assessing the situation,” Ensign said. “We’re going to be wanting to do some surveys to assess what might remain in the lake and then we’ll go from there.”
