WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Woodcock Township will hold its annual cleanup day from 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 18.
Unacceptable items include tires, dirt, sod, construction debris (lumber, brick, stone, concrete, drywall,etc), liquids (paint cans permitted if completely dry), hazardous materials/chemicals, e-waste, fluorescent bulbs, propane tanks, and items containing Freon.
Metals should be stacked on top as you will unload those first.
• More information: Call (814) 763-3563 or email woodcocktwp@zoominternet.net.