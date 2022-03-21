WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Woodcock Township will hold its cleanup day from 7 a.m. to noon June 11 at the township building, 16250 State Highway 86, Saegertown.
Acceptable items include furniture, mattresses, mowers, bicycles, metal items and appliances (no freon).
Non-acceptable items include tires (dirt or sod), construction debris, liquids (paint if completely dry), hazardous materials/chemicals, televisions, computers, printers, monitors, mouse, keyboard, florescent bulbs, propane tanks, items containing freon, wet household garbage or recycling materials.