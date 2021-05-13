WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — After being closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, camping at Woodcock Lake Park this year remains uncertain.
"We don't have a firm answer yet," Carol E. Vernon, spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, said Wednesday. "We're expecting to announce a plan by the middle of next week."
The Corps of Engineers operates the park and recreation area at Woodcock Creek Lake.
Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend is the traditional camping season at the park's 111-site campground, but the pandemic shut it down for all of 2020.
The park's swim beach did reopen for the summer on June 9, operating free of charge from sunrise to sunset. The park’s boat launch, walking trails, overlook, outflow day use area and parking lots were open as well.
Picnic shelters at the outflow fishing area and at the campground itself also were open in the summer of 2020 on a first-come, first-serve basis, but camping was prohibited.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on logistics for camping at Woodcock Lake Park in 2021, according to Vernon.
However, camping probably would not be a reality at Woodcock until after Memorial Day weekend.
"We know it's an important campground for people," she said. "We're hoping to get something put together (regarding camping) even if it's on a limited basis. Ideally, we'll have at least some of the campsites open at least on weekends."
