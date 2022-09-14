The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center will host two events later this month.
Scouting for birds will take place Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 2.
District Intern Erica Sharp and Environmental Educator Kathy Uglow will take participants on a “bird quest.” Those attending can bring binoculars if they have them and should wear comfortable walking shoes.
“Colorful Plant Prints on Tote Bags” will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1.
Participants will join Uglow to search for and “gather” vegetation and leaves. Those attending will learn how to use their favorites to print on tote bags to take home and enjoy for fall. The program cost is $3 per bag, which covers all materials.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration. Event information is also available at www.crawfordconservation.org. and on the district’s Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• To register: Call 814-763-5269.
