The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center will host “Colorful Plant Prints on Tote Bags” at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Stainbrook Park Shelter No. 1.
Participants will join Environmental Educator Kathy Uglow to search for and “gather” vegetation and leaves. Those attending will learn how to use their favorites to print on tote bags to take home and enjoy for fall. The program cost is $3 per bag, which covers all materials.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration. Event information is also available at www.crawfordconservation.org. and on the district’s Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• To register: Call 814-763-5269.
