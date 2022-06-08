There are two events later this month at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
Take a “Photo Nature Journaling Adventure Hike” with District Educator Kathy Uglow takes place at 4:30 p.m. June 16.
Those attending should meet at the Nature Center upper yard to begin this excursion. Individuals should bring a phone or camera.
The “See Yourself in Nature” craft program is at 4:30 p.m. June 23. Those attending should meet Uglow at the Nature Center upper yard picnic tables and will take home something handmade.
All events at the center require pre-registration. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
• To register: Call (814) 763-5269.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.