Woodcock Creek Nature Center has two events coming up this month.
The first will take place today from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the nature center’s upper yard.
Department of Environmental Vector Control Program Coordinator Gerald Bickel will test individuals’ knowledge about mosquitos and ticks. Participants will be able to find out the latest information to keep safe and their pets safe from these pests.
Also, a program on grilling vegetables will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the nature center.
John Walton and Penn State master gardeners will be demonstrating how to grill delicious vegetables. Participants should meet at the center’s raised bed gardens to cook up some fun and check out this year’s plantings.
In the event of rain, the program will take place Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require pre-registration.
To register or more information: Call (814) 763-5269.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.