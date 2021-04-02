Despite the recent water loss that likely led to the unintentional relocation of many of the fish in Woodcock Creek Lake, anglers headed to Woodcock Creek this weekend can expect to find the stream full of trout.
Whether they catch any, of course, is a different story, but they’ll at least have a fighting chance: Trout fishing in Woodcock Creek should be the same as any other year, according to Capt. Tom Edwards, northwest region manager for Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The creek both east and west of the lake was stocked in multiple locations on Saturday, which was also marked the return of Mentored Youth Trout Day after last year’s cancellation due to the statewide COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“There were no issues at all,” Edwards said. “It’s a great place to fish.”
The two sections of Woodcock Creek that were stocked, one stretching from the dam to the creek’s confluence with French Creek and the other from north of Guys Mills to just south of Route 198 near Blooming Valley, are among 17 Crawford County creek locations stocked each year. All but two of the spots are stocked twice, once in the weeks leading up to trout season and again a few weeks into the season. Woodcock Creek received brown, rainbow and golden rainbow varieties, the latter featuring vibrant pigmentation and weighing about 1.5 pounds on average.
Across the state, nearly 3.2 million adult trout measuring about 14 to 20 inches will be added to 701 streams and 128 lakes open to public fishing.
All of the effort is in support of a “put-and-take” enterprise, according to Edwards. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocks waters like Woodcock Creek, he said, because “we expect people to take them.”
To do so, anglers 16 and older need a license, available online at fishandboat.com for $22.97 for state residents. Youth anglers are eligible for the voluntary youth fishing license, which costs $2.97, and seniors can purchase an annual license for $11.97.
Trout thrive in cool waters, so prime season is typically in April and May soon after the fish have been released. Unlike the many fish that were likely washed downstream by the early March loss of water at Woodcock Creek Lake, the fish released nearby last weekend will likely still be close to the area they were released when anglers hit the stream on Saturday, according to Brian Ensign, fisheries biologist for the commission.
“Those types of species really reside in the places where we stock them,” he said. “Those fish’ll stay right there.”
Ensign and other commission staff members will be in the field on opening day to gauge angler reactions at Woodcock Creek and numerous other locations.
“I would expect a normal trout-fishing day,” he said. “They put quite a few fish in there. I fully expect our anglers to catch fish.”
As for Woodcock Creek Lake, Ensign said the commission will assess the fishery there after the water is brought up to its normal summer level.
During the winter, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Woodcock Creek dam, typically lowers the lake about 15 feet from its summer level. In early March, an equipment malfunction led to an unexpected drop of 21.5 feet, leaving the lake nearly empty outside of the creek channel that flows at its bottom.
Today, the lake is back up to its normal winter level, according to Carol Vernon, spokeswoman for the Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.
While the lake’s primary function derives from its role in flood protection, Vernon said the Corps of Engineers also recognizes the importance of the facility’s role in Crawford County recreation.
“We’re not forgetting this,” she said on Wednesday. “This is not off our radar just because the lake is back up to its seasonal pool. We’re still going to do an environmental impact assessment and work with the Fish and Boat Commission to assess the health of the lake and the fish in it.”
You can fish
Trout-fishing season opens at 8 a.m. Saturday in streams and lakes across Pennsylvania. Anglers can purchase fishing licenses online, in person or over the phone at (877) 707-4085. Licenses for residents 16 to 64 years old are $22.97. Voluntary youth licenses are $2.97, and annual licenses for seniors are $11.97. For more information or to purchase a license, visit fishandboat.com. For a list of nearly 20 Crawford County locations to purchase a license, visit pfbc.pa.gov/flage/craw.htm.