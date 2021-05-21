WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — The 2021 camping season at Woodcock Creek Lake Park will be on a weekend-only basis from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, which operates the park and recreation area at Woodcock Creek Lake, made the announcement Thursday.
The other big change is reservations for the park must be done online via the recreation.gov website, according to Michel Sauret, a spokesman for the district. Reservations no longer may be made by phone.
Weekend-only camping at Woodcock begins May 28, which is the Friday of the Memorial Day weekend. Campsites cost $18 per night.
Campers may check in at the campground after noon Friday and must check out before 4 p.m. Sunday, Sauret said.
"The three exceptions are for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day," he said via email. "On those three federal holidays, campers can stay an extra day, but must check out before 4 p.m. on Monday."
All 111 campsites at Woodcock are primitive with no running water, no electric and no dump sites, he said. There are portable toilets only at the campground.
"This is true camping," he said.
Additionally, campers are required to observe hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. when power generators must be turned off.
