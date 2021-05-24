WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Online reservations for weekend-only camping at Woodcock Creek Lake Park begin today, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.
Reservations for the park's 111 campsites only may be made online through the recreation.gov website.
The 2021 camping season at Woodcock is weekends only from Friday through Labor Day weekend. Campers may arrive after noon on Fridays and must check out before 4 p.m. Sundays. Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends allow campers to check out before 4 p.m. on Monday of those holiday weekends, according to the U.S. Army Corps.
All campsites are primitive with no running water, no electric and no dump sites with portable toilets only at the campground. Campers must observe hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. when power generators must be turned off.