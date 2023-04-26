CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — In the warm 80-degree weather last Thursday, a group of men and a few women sat at picnic tables at the Cambridge Springs Carnival Grounds.
Each one had a knife in hand and a tool caddy nearby filled with many other knives of different styles and sizes.
They had a reason for having so many knives: They are all members of the Country Carvers of Northwest PA, a group that meets weekly at the senior center operated by Active Aging in Cambridge Springs. They joined forces to enjoy the art of wood carving.
Hank Rafferty was a cabinet maker who said he worked with wood “all my life.” He began carving all types of items from various types of wood about 30 years ago.
“I need to use my imagination,” he said of why he enjoys the art.
Pointing to a sculpture he has been working on for about a month, Rafferty named it “A Guardian Angel.” It depicts “a kid and a girl. The girl has a doll in her hand,” he said, pointing out the fine lines of the item. He explained the different type of woods he uses, saying he may paint or varnish the final product to “bring out the features.”
He recalls when he first started carving he made “wizards” from a 4-by-4 piece of timber. When he got done it looked like the pieces “were staring at me.”
Rafferty, who quietly carved as he spoke, said, “Sometimes you don’t know what you are going to make; you follow the grain of wood.”
Carving can become addictive, according to Rafferty.
One time he decided to make a carving of a cowboy and went to his garage after dinner and started the process — not paying attention to the time. He was so engrossed in his work, he did not hear his wife come into the garage. “She scared the hell of out me,” he said with a laugh.
“Are you coming to bed?” she asked.
“Yes, why?” he replied. Time had gotten away from him. “It’s 4:30 a.m.,” his wife answered. He always got up at 5:30 so he didn’t bother going to bed that night.
Speaking about his hobby, Rafferty said, “You have to schedule time to relax and enjoy the carving.”
Although he was using a small knife, Rafferty also has used chainsaws to create items.
His advice to others who may want to carve is simple. “Take your time. Start small and get to know the wood.”
“I just love wood,” said Jim Fife, who has been carving for 40 years.
Wearing an apron with “Country Crafters” printed on it, Fife carved as he spoke, the shavings falling on the apron.
One of his favorite stories was when he used a chainsaw to carve a Kodiak brown bear. He later took it to a furniture store and the owner asked him if he would sell it. He thought that the minimum wage was $6 an hour and that he had spent 40 hours working on the piece, so he said, “$240.” When the man quickly said OK, Fife thought he should have asked for more.
So he told the owner he wouldn’t sell that piece but would make another for him. He then asked the owner what he was going to do with the bear. The owner said he was going to ship it to China and have it mass produced. “Oh no, you’re not,” Fife said. “That ruined it for me.”
Fife was a member of the Presque Isle Wood Carvers for years. The group even made handles for a tool company, but it later disbanded.
He and Rafferty started the Country Carvers in 2009. The group goes to about 12 to 15 shows a year.
John Docter got interested in restoring carousel horses in the 1980s and continues to do so.
“It keeps my hands and mind busy,” he said.
“I enjoy it. It keeps me busy and out of trouble and I make a little bit of money,” he added, noting he sells some of his work. “It’s challenging more than anything. It’s creativity and challenging. I try to come up with an idea and use it as an inspiration.”
He spends between six and 15 hours a week on the hobby.
Docter was wearing a glove as he carved — to help prevent serious cuts.
“Learn to sharpen tools and keep Band-Aids on hand,” he offered as advice.
Douglas Peters has only been a member for three or four years. “I was always interested and saw about the carving at the senior center, so I went.” He couldn’t find the group until somebody finally told him that it meets in the basement.
“I went down there and here I am,” he said with a grin. “It’s interesting to make something out of wood.”
His favorites are spoons — with the long handles and the ladles. He said he often buys food in bulk and the jars are deep. His spoons are the right size for them as regular spoons aren’t long enough.
Picking one up, he demonstrated how the spoon can be used.
“They make nice Christmas presents too,” he said, adding, “it’s nice for yourself, too.”
“Start,” he said of advice he would give to others. “Take the first step. You have to work at it. You don’t get good at something till you do it a lot. It’s very quiet and very serious,” he said of carving.
“It’s an addiction,” explained group member Bob Lowery. “I was born with a knife in my hand,” he added, noting he has been carving most of his life.
“Get some gloves” is his top advice. “Never do anything without them. Everyone’s been cut.”
Lowery enjoys the camaraderie, noting Country Crafters is a group — not a club, adding, “a club often gets into too much BS.”
“You have to be able to laugh and you have to laugh at yourself,” he said.
“And you don’t get mad when others laugh at you,” added Ijenna Getty, who was sitting close by.
Getty is a painter and remembers seeing the group about seven years ago at an art show in Edinboro.
“It’s really a special time with friends,” she added. “I like to see the final product.”
Corky Douglas joined about three years ago “to try something different. It’s relaxing.” Although he wears a glove, he doesn’t like it as much. “I can’t get a good grip,” he said.
Despite the cuts, Douglas is enjoying the experience. He sees it as a great winter pastime as well as one for the summer. “You also need a broom because you make a mess,” he said. “You are not done until you clean up.”
The group also has carved pumpkins at festivals and other special events.
Gary Rafferty joined to “hang out with people.”
“It teaches patience,” he said as one of his favorite parts of carving. “You’ve got to take it slow or you make wood chips.”
Pulling out his phone, he showed a picture of the Flagship Niagara in a wood carving. He loves that piece.
Asked how long it took, he smiled, “We don’t count the time. Time doesn’t matter. If you count the time, you might as well go back to work.”
Although the end product shows the intricate details and beautiful workmanship, for the Country Crafters, it is not work, but pure joy — even with the occasional cuts.
