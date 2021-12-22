Women's Services Inc. is in the process of getting rid of its Facebook and Instagram accounts, a decision made due to the spread of misinformation and psychological damage caused by the sites, according to the organization's executive director.
In a letter to the editor sent to the Tribune, which was also previously published on the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Women's Services, Executive Director Bruce Harlan announced the decision to take down the two accounts. In particular, Harlan cited a series of Wall Street Journal articles in September "revealing that Facebook's own researches had documented the psychological dangers that Instagram, which Facebook owns, poses to teenagers, especially teen girls."
"It is because of these findings and our vision of communities free of violence that we have made the decision to remove our Facebook and Instagram accounts," Harlan wrote.
Speaking with the Tribune, Harlan said Women's Services had been discussing getting rid of the accounts before the Wall Street Journal articles. The organization first began getting concerned during the 2016 general election, and those concerns were amplified during the 2020 election, at which point the group began seriously considering removing the accounts.
"We noticed the level of vitriol, misinformation and hate speech was on the rise," Harlan said.
However, the Wall Street Journal article served as the "final straw," Harlan said.
As of around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Women's Services' Facebook account was inaccessible to the public. A link on the group's website to the account instead leads to a page saying the content isn't available, potentially due to deletion. Harlan, however, said full deletion takes a few days from his understanding, and the account may still be active in some form before it is fully removed.
The organization's Instagram account was still up as of Tuesday. Harlan said he intends to have both accounts deleted by the end of the month.
As for the Twitter and Pinterest accounts of Women's Services, Harlan said those are staying in place for now.
"We don't use them very often, though at this point we have no plans to shut them down at the moment, though we may," he said. "We're still evaluating that."
The organization is looking at other ways to communicate with its audience, but has not settled upon an exact method.
Regardless, Harlan felt the deletion of the accounts was important, though he acknowledged they did not have the same level of reach as they did years ago. Harlan said Women's Services staff began to feel "we were somehow complicit" in violence against women and girls brought about by the social media sites.
"It was beginning to make us feel like we lacked some integrity," he said.
Women's Services' Instagram account had 244 followers as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
