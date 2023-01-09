MERCER — Mercer County Common Pleas Court President Judge Daniel P. Wallace said the case of two Subway workers, who wrote threats on Hermitage Walmart’s bathroom stalls to get out of work early, was the most bizarre crime he’s ever seen.
Wallace on Friday sentenced Skye McKenzie Bowser, 20, of 3490 Lamor Road, Hermitage, to 18 months probation after she pleaded no contest in November to a charge of terroristic threats.
Wallace could not believe his ears when Bowser told him that her then-manager, who told her to write the threats, still works for Subway, now in the Hermitage Towne Plaza. That employment status was confirmed by Assistant District Attorney Jacob Sander.
“For heaven’s sake,” Wallace said.
Peter Ray Pope, 43, of 91 Lilac Drive, West Middlesex, who pleaded no contest to terroristic threats, is scheduled for sentencing later this month.
“He told her to write the threats so she could get out of work early and he still works there,” Wallace said.
A pregnant Bowser did not update her employment status.
According to a police criminal complaint, police and firefighters responded at 6:57 p.m. June 15 to Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, after a customer told an employee about a bomb threat written on the stall in the front bathrooms.
Police said someone wrote the threats in stalls of both the women’s and men’s restrooms, stating that there was a bomb in the toys section and another somewhere else in the store.
Police evacuated and closed the store. Three bomb-detecting K-9s searched the store, including both bathrooms, and the office and craft supplies aisles were searched for evidence without incident, police said.
Two days later, police learned through Walmart security that a Subway employee reported that her manager, Pope, tried to talk her into writing a bomb threat in the restroom.
After the employee refused, police said Pope asked Bowser to do it.
Video surveillance shows Pope going to the restroom at 5:13 p.m. that day and Bowser went to the women’s restroom at 6:09 p.m. that day, police said.
Minutes after Bowser returned to Subway, Pope was seen contacting a Walmart associate, who told police that he said a customer told him there was a bomb in the store.
Police said Bowser told them in an interview that Pope asked her to write the bomb threat so that they could leave work early. Bowser told police that Pope told her to tell him after she did it, then he reported it to a Walmart employee, police said.
In an interview with police, Pope denied writing anything on the bathroom wall or directing anyone else to do so, police said.
