A Titusville area woman has admitted to stealing more than $6,000 from a fund set up to help a family recover after their home burned down in November 2019.
Ashley Christine See, 37, of the 42,500 block of Snyder Road, initially was charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry last year with a total of three felonies. She was charged with third-degree felonies of theft, receiving stolen property and criminal use of communication facility and a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.
See pleaded guilty Thursday before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Francis Schultz to a single third-degree felony charge of theft as part of a plea deal. See had faced up to 26 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
For pleading guilty to theft, See faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine when she is sentenced in September. In exchange for the guilty plea, the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office won’t prosecute the remaining charges.
According to the affidavit filed in the case, a GoFundMe account had been set up by Michael Watkins to assist Daniel Proper and his family after their Oil Creek Township home was destroyed in a Nov. 11, 2019, fire. See reportedly contacted Watkins and said she wanted to assist in transferring the funds to the Propers, as the family had lost all of their banking information in the fire.
Police said See proposed that she would place the funds onto a Walmart prepaid gift card and give it to the Proper family. Watkins subsequently gave See the power to withdraw from the GoFundMe account, which had around $14,350 in it.
The affidavit said, although See was given access to the account in mid-November 2019, See did not give the card to the Propers until the middle of December 2019. The Proper family told police that when they got the card, they were only able to spend approximately $3,307 with it, the affidavit said
Police interviewed See on March 14, 2020, during which See told investigators she “may have withdrawn some money for herself, but paid it back,” according to the affidavit.
Police made contact with the bank used by See, which said See had reported the card she gave to the Propers as stolen on Feb. 4, 2020. The bank then issued a new card that was then issued to See
Police then executed a search warrant on three bank accounts See had with the bank, the affidavit said. Through bank records, police determined $14,065.73 was deposited into one of the accounts, with $6,146.50 being later taken out via transfers and ATM withdrawal, the affidavit said.
See remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond awaiting sentencing Sept. 1, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.