GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in southern Crawford County left a Venango County woman hospitalized.
Jessica R. Tavormina, 29, of Cooperstown was driving alone in a sport utility vehicle, going west on Adamsville Road in Greenwood Township when she lost control of the SUV just before 5 p.m., state police at Meadville said.
The SUV went off the south side of the road, hit a culvert pipe and the SUV then rolled over five times before coming to rest in a yard in the 17800 block of Adamsville Road, police said.
Tavormina was flown from the scene by STAT MedEvac helicopter ambulance to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie where her condition was unknown.
Greenwood Township and Cochranton volunteer fire departments and Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service assisted state police at the scene.