A woman is headed to court for a total of eight charges across two separate cases for allegedly selling a combined $70 worth of methamphetamine in two controlled buys set up by police.
All charges against Jana Rae Moats, 29, who is listed as having an unknown address on court documents, were bounded over to court in a pair of preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. The charges against Moats were filed by Meadville City Police Department, which conducted the controlled buys as part of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Northwest Drug Task Force.
According to the affidavits filed in the cases, the first controlled buy occurred on July 7, 2020, at around 2 p.m. A confidential informant told police they had been in contact with Moats and indicated she had methamphetamine for sale.
The informant was instructed to set up a purchase of $30 worth of methamphetamine via Facebook messenger. Moats agreed and told the informant to meet her at the Dollar General store in Vernon Township, according to the affidavit.
Police watched the alleged exchange take place, with the informant and Moats allegedly walking to a corner of the parking lot and making the buy. Moats had arrived in a Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified man. The informant then turned over substances to the police that later tested positively as methamphetamine.
The second controlled buy took place on July 9, 2020, at around 12:42 p.m. and was also performed through a confidential informant. The purchase this time was for $40 and took place at the Tops parking lot in Meadville after the informant set up the purchase with Facebook messenger, according to the affidavit.
The informant, after approaching a black Chevrolet Cobalt Moats was a passenger in, received substances that tested positive for methamphetamine after being turned over to police. The Chevrolet Cobalt was driven by an unidentified man and had an unidentified woman also as a passenger.
In both cases, Moats is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The felony charges in the two cases, the most serious of the charges, carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Moats could also face fines totaling $545,000 across the two cases.
Moats is currently being held in the Crawford County jail on bail of $20,000 in each case.