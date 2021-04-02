A Jamestown area woman has been sentenced to state prison after admitting to neglecting medical care for a minor child which resulted in multiple health problems.
Kathleen M. Kenenske, 43, of Tower Road, was sentenced Thursday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to serve 14 months to five years in state prison. She pleaded guilty in county court in February to a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Kenenske neglected the minor’s medical care between Oct. 1, 2018, and March 1, 2019, according to the criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police.
The arrest affidavit states a nurse had noted the child's illness and discoloration and contacted Kenenske several times about the situation. The affidavit said an investigation by Crawford County Children and Youth Services found Kenenske never responded to calls or letters from the nurse.
On March 1, 2019, the child was taken to Conneaut Valley Health Center for medical treatment, but then transferred to Meadville Medical Center, the affidavit said. The child was transferred later that day to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and was diagnosed with liver failure.
A physician reported this is the "most significant delay in seeking care" the physician had ever seen, the affidavit said.
The child is recovering, but in need of a liver transplant, the child's guardian told Stevens on Thursday.
Kenenske had faced up to seven years in jail, but since she had no prior criminal record, sentencing guidelines put her sentence at three to 12 months.
In a pre-sentence report prepared for the court, Kenenske told interviewers she didn't think she could get help for the child.
However, Stevens gave Kenenske a 14-month to five-year sentence due the aggravating circumstances of the case.
"I think it's baloney that you thought you couldn't get help," Stevens told Kenenske, noting her statements weren't based on logic or facts.
"These are life-changing forever injuries," the judge said. "It's abuse by inaction — not by action — but the impact is the same."
