An Edinboro-area woman has been sentenced in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for interfering with the custody of a child.
Ariann Nishnick, 28, was sentenced Thursday by President Judge John Spataro to serve three to 18 months in jail with no fines or court costs for interference with the custody of a child, a second-degree misdemeanor. She was given 295 days pre-sentence jail credit by Spataro and ordered paroled. Nishnick had faced up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Last year, Nishnick was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with taking a child, under age 18, from a Cussewago Township home on Jan. 14, 2020. The resident at the home had full primary custody of the child, according to court documents. Nishnick relinquished the child unharmed at the state police barracks in Meadville after being contacted by authorities, according to court documents.
Nishnick was charged with a felony count of concealment of the whereabouts of a child and a misdemeanor count interference with custody. She pleaded guilty in county court in December 2020 to the interference with custody charge in a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.