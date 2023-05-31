A Meadville woman has been sentence to almost two years in jail plus probation for trying to burn down her city apartment last fall.
Diane Limbaugh, 57, was sentenced last week by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to serve eight months to 24 months less one day plus three years of probation for causing or risking a catastrophe. Stevens gave Limbaugh 228 days pre-sentence jail credit.
Limbaugh also was sentenced by Stevens to 12 months probation each for obstructing emergency services and tampering with fire equipment. Stevens ordered the three probationary sentences all be served at the same time as the jail sentence. She also was ordered to pay $300 in fines and court costs.
Limbaugh was charged by Meadville Police Department with the Oct. 8, 2022, fire at her apartment at 303½ Chestnut St. Police and Meadville Central Fire Department were called to the second-floor apartment around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance and smoke coming from the apartment.
According to court documents, authorities found Limbaugh in the smoke-filled apartment, but she wouldn’t leave until officers escorted her out. Limbaugh told police that she had been burning a wallet on the apartment stove, documents said. Authorities found that she had damaged and removed three smoke alarms from the apartment.
In April, Limbaugh pleaded guilty in county court to risking a catastrophe, obstructing emergency services and tampering with fire equipment.
