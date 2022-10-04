A Cambridge Springs woman has been sentenced to house arrest and probation for taking a teenager, who wasn’t her child, out of school and then to a residence where she providing him with marijuana.
Samantha N. Blair, 24, was sentenced Monday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Francis Schultz to serve a total of 12 months restrictive probation for the November 2021 incident. She was ordered to serve the first two months on house arrest followed by 10 months probation, pay a $50 fine and court costs.
Pennsylvania State Police initially charged Blair with interference with custody of children and corruption of minors for the incident that took place Nov. 17 and 18.
Police alleged Blair picked up the boy, who was 16 at the time, from Maplewood High School around 11 a.m. Nov. 17. Police allege Blair had called the school earlier that day, claiming to be the boy’s mother and wanting to pick him up, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.
Blair then picked up the teen, took him to an unknown residence in Rockdale Acres in Rockdale Township, where Blair, the teen and three other people spent the night, the affidavit said. Blair provided the boy with marijuana which he smoke in front of her, according to court documents.
Blair pleaded guilty in county court in September to corruption minors in a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange, the charge of interference with custody of children wasn’t prosecuted.
