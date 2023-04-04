VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Conneaut Lake woman has died from injuries she received when a large tree limb fell on her vehicle during Saturday’s storm.
Diane Fritz, 61, was driving north on North Watson Run Road in Vernon Township when the limb landed on the left side of her sport utility vehicle’s roof, according to Vernon Township Police Department.
Fritz was taken to UPMC Hamot medical center in Erie where she died later that day.
Fritz’ death was ruled accidental due to blunt force trauma, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Monday.
