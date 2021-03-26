A Jamestown area woman faces a preliminary hearing next month on charges she threatened a staff member at a Conneautville-area tavern with a pistol before she shot herself in the leg during a struggle with other patrons.
Samantha Jo Wertz, 31, of 378 Wise Road, is being held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $25,000 bond awaiting an April 6 hearing on Pennsylvania State Police charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license.
Wertz was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood on the charges for the alleged incident at Fatboy's Saloon, 12714 Dicksonburg Road in Summerhill Township.
According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, Wertz created a disturbance in the tavern around 7:45 p.m. March 14 and was asked to leave by a tavern employee, but didn't.
When the employee attempted to make her leave, Wertz shoved a table at the employee which the person shoved back, the affidavit said. Wertz then pulled a pistol out of a vest pocket and pointed the gun at the employee at less than 2 feet away, the affidavit said.
The employee told police that Wertz had a finger on the pistol's trigger and told the employee "Get the (expletive) out of my face," the affidavit said. The worker then went back to the tavern's kitchen for safety.
Other patrons took Wertz to the ground and she shot herself in the leg. Security footage from the tavern shows events as described by the employee, the affidavit said.
Wertz was taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment of her wound.