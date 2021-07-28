A 35-year-old Meadville woman accused of kicking a city police officer in the groin as she was being arrested last month is headed to trial, though she faces fewer and less serious charges after a preliminary hearing Monday.
Erin Emily Allen was ordered held for court after appearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Two of three misdemeanor charges against her were dismissed and the most serious charge against her was regraded from a first-degree felony to a second-degree felony.
Allen, who resides in the 300 block of Prospect Street, was intoxicated during the incident at approximately 6:30 p.m. June 15, according to the criminal complaint filed by Meadville Police Department.
Officers were attempting to place Allen in custody at her residence when she pulled away, according to the criminal complaint. She then kicked an officer, “causing substantial pain,” and thrashed about to such an extent that overcoming her resistance required “substantial force.”
When arraigned after the incident, Allen faced misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and simple assault for allegedly telling a man at the residence that she would kill him while she was holding a butcher’s knife. Both charges have been dismissed.
Allen still faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault for allegedly kicking the officer who was arresting her. The second-degree count carries a potential 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. A first-degree count of aggravated assault, as Allen was originally charged, carries a potential 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. According to state law, a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault involves an attempt to cause or causing, whether intentionally or recklessly, serious bodily injury. A second-degree felony charge, on the other hand, involves attempting to cause or causing, whether intentionally or recklessly, bodily injury.
Allen also faces summary charges of drunkenness prohibited and resisting a city officer.
She remains free on $2,500 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.