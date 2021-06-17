A 35-year-old Meadville woman is accused of kicking a city police officer in the groin as she was being arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man while holding a butcher’s knife Tuesday evening, according to court documents.
Erin Emily Allen, who resides in the 300 block of Prospect Street, was intoxicated during the incident at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to the criminal complaint filed by police.
Allen was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday.
Officers were attempting to place Allen in custody at her residence when she pulled away, according to the criminal complaint. She then kicked an officer, “causing substantial pain,” and thrashed about to such an extent that overcoming her resistance required “substantial force.”
Allen faces a felony charge of aggravated assault for allegedly kicking the officer. She also faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest and summary charges of drunkenness prohibited and resisting a city officer.
Allen remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $2,500 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 26 before Pendolino.