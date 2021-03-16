SUMMERHILL TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old woman who allegedly threatened staff members with a handgun and then shot herself in the leg during a struggle Sunday at a Conneautville-area tavern faces multiple charges related to the incident.
Staff at Fatboy’s Saloon, 12714 Dicksonburg Road, told police that Samantha Jo Wertz of Jamestown was creating a disturbance at approximately 7:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. When asked to leave, Wertz allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at employees of the saloon, the release said.
In the process of being wrestled to the ground, Wertz shot herself in the leg, police said. She was transported to Meadville Medical Center for treatment.
Police said Wertz faces charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and carrying a firearm without a license. No charges had been filed as of Monday, however.
A post early Monday to the Fatboy’s Facebook page thanked patrons who assisted in subduing Wertz and said that staff members present during the incident were “safe and unharmed.”
“The employees acted in a very professional manner and did what they needed to do to stay safe,” the post read. “The customers were heroes. there (sic) were two gentlemen here that put themselves in harm's way to protect everyone else. Those two guys deserve medals.”