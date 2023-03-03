WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — A Saegertown woman was injured Wednesday night after crashing her vehicle while fleeing from Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville troopers.
Elizabeth Bevilheimer, 35, crashed the sport utility vehicle (SUV) that she was driving into building along Brown Road in Woodcock Township just after 10.
According to a news release from state police, troopers had been dispatched to the area of Park Avenue Extension and Brown Road at 10:04 for woman reported to be sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle parked on Brown Road. When police arrived, multiple people were standing around a silver SUV with an Ohio license plate HJQ-8544.
The woman in the vehicle refused to identify herself to police, but was later identified as Bevilheimer, the release said. Bevilheimer subsequently fled the area in the SUV with state police then in pursuit. After a short pursuit, Bevilheimer lost control of the SUV and crash, the release said.
Emergency radio traffic indicated the vehicle had struck a building in the 20000 block of Brown Road.
Bevilheimer was then flown from the scene to UPMC Hamot in Erie for medical treatment, but later was transferred to a UPMC hospital in Pittsburgh.
Charges are pending against Bevilheimer, the release said.
