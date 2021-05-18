A second suspect has been arrested in the March 23 shooting death of a Titusville man.
Lexus Marie Conner, 20, of 915 W. 16th St., Erie, was taken into custody Monday for her alleged involvement in the death of Casey Nadolny, 25, who was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in the 2400 block of Zimmerly Road and later died at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
The arrest was made without incident by Millcreek police after Conner was called down to the department, according to Detective Lieutenant Donald Kucenski. Police issued a news release the same day announcing the arrest.
According to the affidavit, Conner, in a March 24 interview with police, admitted that she had made plans with Nadolny to take him to the Millcreek Mall so that Regginal Duane Welch III, 20, of 1165 1/2 W. 26th St., Erie, could rob him. Welch had allegedly planned to rob Nadolny due to Nadolny messaging Welch's girlfriend, whom Nadolny formerly dated.
Conner reportedly told police that she and Welch knew Nadolny carried large amounts of cash based on pictures he had posted to social media holding up money, according to the affidavit.
Conner told police she picked up Nadolny in Titusville with Welch in the back seat of her Ford Escape, and that Nadolny was not expecting Welch to accompany them. The three then went into the mall and, after leaving, returned to the vehicle.
Nadolny was then shot while inside the vehicle with a pistol while the truck was near the area of a Country Fair located at the intersection of Zuck and Zimmerly roads, according to police.
Police responded to the report of the shooting around 5:32 p.m. and found Nadolny lying on the ground. He died of his injuries at 8:17 p.m. after being taken to UPMC Hamot, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.
Welch was arrested for the alleged murder on March 29 by the United States Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in the 2400 block of Baur Avenue in Erie around 6:25 a.m. without incident.
Video surveillance from the mall showed Conner and Nadolny in the mall together around 25 minutes before the shooting, and a receipt from a store in the mall was found in Nadolny's pocket, according to the affidavit. Surveillance footage also showed Welch in the mall's food court around the same time Conner and Nadolny were there, as well as Welch, Nadolny and Conner all at the Ford Escape in the mall parking lot.
Conner is facing four first-degree felony charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery; a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault; and two second-degree misdemeanor charges for simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. She was arraigned Monday before Erie County Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan.
Welch is facing an identical set of charges, as well as a second-degree felony charge of possession of firearm prohibited, a third-degree felony charge of firearms not to be carried without a license, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
A preliminary hearing for the two suspects is scheduled before Erie County Magisterial District Judge Laurie Mikielski. Both are being held in the Erie County jail with denied bail due to the homicide charges they each face.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.