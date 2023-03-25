A Titusville woman has been charged for allegedly starting multiple fires in the city last July.
Monique Smith, 40, was charged Friday with one count of arson, endangering persons; three counts of arson, endangering property; two counts of arson, possession of explosive or incendiary device; three counts of arson, reckless burning or exploding; two counts of criminal mischief; three counts of arson, failure to control or report dangerous fire; and two counts of dangerous burning, according to a news release from the Titusville police.
Titusville police said they started the investigation after police and fire departments were called to multiple fires July 17. Damages that day included the location of a former Titusville bakery and a homeowner’s shed.
Police said in the news release that they identified Smith as a suspect based on video footage and it reportedly was confirmed by witnesses.
Following arraignment at Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols’ office, Smith remained at the Crawford County Correctional Facility, where she is currently being held on unrelated charges, Titusville police said.
