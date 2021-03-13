A homeless woman accused of injuring another woman by throwing a knife at her and possessing methamphetamine is headed for court on all charges brought against her.
Ashley Nicole Darling, 20, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Darling was arrested by Meadville City Police on Feb. 9 after officers responded to a report of a fight at a residence in the 700 block of Clark Street, which was made by Darling's roommate.
According to the affidavit, police entered the building and heard the sound of items being thrown around upstairs. Officers made contact with the roommate, who directed them to a room Darling was in.
The police spoke with the roommate, who said that Darling and her boyfriend had been staying at the residence for a month. The roommate told police she heard the sound of things being thrown around and saw Darling walking around without clothes on and tossing items.
The roommate followed Darling downstairs, at which point Darling allegedly threw a television off its stand and then began throwing knives from the kitchen at both the roommate and a dog. The roommate said she retreated upstairs, but Darling allegedly followed her and, upon reaching the top of the stairs, hit the roommate in the chest with a thrown knife.
According to the affidavit, the roommate's boyfriend then grabbed Darling and pushed her into a room before going to find Darling's boyfriend.
Police said they found a knife in the upstairs hallway that appeared to have blood on the blade. Additionally, they reportedly discovered multiple tied-off clear bags containing crystalline and powdery substances, a vial with powder in it, a knife with metal knuckles, a spoon with residue on it and a butane lighter, according to the affidavit.
The roommate was treated for injuries at Meadville Medical Center.
Darling faces a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault; a felony charge of manufacture, deliver of possess with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; a first-degree misdemeanor charge of prohibited offensive weapon; a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault; two misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and two summary offense charges for harassment and drunkenness prohibited. If convicted on all charges, she could face up to 44 years and 120 days imprisonment and fines totaling $297,820.
She is currently being held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.