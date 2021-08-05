OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — An Oil Creek Township woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a fund set up to help a family recover after their home burned down.
Ashley Christine See, 36, of 42542 Snyder Road, was charged Monday with three felonies and one misdemeanor relating to the theft.
According to the affidavit filed in the case, a GoFundMe account had been set up by Michael Watkins to assist Daniel Proper and his family after their home was destroyed in a Nov. 11, 2019 fire. See reportedly contacted Watkins and said she wanted to assist in transferring the funds to the Propers, as the family had lost all of their banking information in the fire.
Police said See proposed that she would place the funds onto a Walmart prepaid gift card and give it to the Proper family. Watkins subsequently gave See the power to withdraw from the account, which had around $14,350 in it.
Although See was given access to the account in the middle of November, according to the affidavit, she reportedly did not give the card to the Propers until the middle of December. The family were advised when they got the card that they were only able to spend approximately $3,307 with it.
Police interviewed See on March 14, during which she allegedly said she "may have withdrawn some money for herself but paid it back," according to the affidavit.
Police made contact with the bank used by See, who said she had reported the card she gave to the Propers as stolen on Feb. 4, 2020. A new card was then issued to her.
Police executed a search warrant on three bank accounts See had with the bank. Through bank records, police determined $14,065.73 was deposited into one of the accounts, with $6,146.50 being later taken out via transfers and ATM withdrawal.
See is facing three third-degree felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal use of communication facility, and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.
If convicted, she faces a maximum possible sentence of 26 years imprisonment and fines totaling $55,000.
See was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, and charges against her were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry. She is free on unsecured bail of $5,000.