HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget proposal in February included a provision intended to confront the state’s long-standing failure to help counties provide adequate defense for poor people accused of crimes.
The measure didn’t make it into the final budget passed in June. The budget also failed to extend a small grant program created in 2019 to help counties deal with the extra cost of providing legal representation to poor defendants accused in death penalty cases.
Nevertheless, Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Wolf, said the governor remains committed to trying to get the public defender funding reforms put in place.
“The administration looks forward to working with the Legislature to create this program in Pennsylvania in the future,” Kensinger said.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Republicans, said Wolf never made the public defender issue a serious priority during budget discussions.
“The governor never brought this plan to the budget table. Our understanding is it never made it past anything other than budget materials distributed to the media,” he said.
In proposing the creation of an Office of Indigent Defense and the creation of a program to help counties pay for public defenders, Wolf noted that Pennsylvania is the only state that doesn’t share the cost of public defenders. And he pointed to a 10-year-old government study, commissioned by the General Assembly, that had documented the flaws in the way Pennsylvania’s legal system provides representation to the poor.
“We have the resources to do something,” said Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, the House Democratic leader. “We’re not being fair,” she said. McClinton was a public defender in Philadelphia before being elected to the state House.
That 2011 study noted Pennsylvania is “the only state that does not appropriate or provide for so much as a penny toward assisting the counties” in complying with court rulings mandating that providing legal representation for poor defendants is required by the Sixth Amendment, adding that “this failure is particularly burdensome to the poorer counties, which contend with the dual handicap of scant resources and high crime rates.”
In 2019, the state budget included $500,000 for a grant program to reimburse counties for costs associated with providing legal representation to poor people accused in death penalty cases.
“Funding for indigent defense was not added to the General Fund in this year's budget,” said Erica Clayton Wright, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County. In the two years of that grant program, it provided just under $440,000 in reimbursements.
In 2019-20, the state provided $218,892 to seven counties -- Adams, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Northampton — for costs associated with providing legal defense in death penalty cases, according to information from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which oversees the grant program. Last year, the state provided $220,000 to another seven counties — Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Clinton, Northampton and Potter — for defense costs for poor people accused in death penalty cases.
Derin Myers, director of grants management, financial administration and administrative services for PCCD, said that since the program has only awarded $440,000 of the $500,000 allocated in 2019, the commission is seeking approval to use up the remaining $60,000 but that no additional funding has been identified to keep those reimbursements in place.
Wolf’s proposal noted that while the state hasn’t been paying to help counties provide public defenders, the state has been paying to incarcerate people who may have been convicted in part due to inadequate representation.
“Acute underfunding of these services has not only created significant fiscal problems for the counties but has also cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to incarcerate and retry defendants, due to the inability of their indigent defense counsel to represent them effectively,” according to the governor’s budget.
McClinton said public defenders are too often “overworked” and without the resources to do their jobs.
Members of the public who may not consider the issue significant should rethink things.
“You don’t know when the tables will be turned,” and individuals or someone close to them accused of a crime without the financial wherewithal to pay for legal representation, she said.
Ensuring that the state helps provide adequate legal representation for the poor will “make sure you’re not one of these people who end up getting exonerated years later,” she said.
Providing adequate public defense is an important way for the legal system to ensure that all people accused of crimes are being treated fairly, she said.
As recently as July 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that a death row from Dauphin County should be granted a new trial — after spending 18 years on death row — due to problems with his public defense.
In that case, Samuel Randolph, who has long asserted his innocence, was convicted and sentenced to death in May 2003 on charges that he shot to death two men the year before in a Harrisburg bar. According to court filings by the defense, his court-appointed lawyer, Allen Welch, was running for district attorney in neighboring Perry County at the time and failed to meet with or communicate with Randolph. During the trial, without advance notice, Welch turned over the defense to Anthony Thomas, a lawyer who had been admitted to the bar only two years before and had never tried a homicide case.
In a unanimous decision issued on July 20, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled that Randolph’s right to representation by counsel of choice was violated when the trial court refused to grant even a three-hour continuance to permit his chosen lawyer to participate in the trial. The trial court’s ruling forced Randolph to go to trial with an unprepared court-appointed lawyer with whom he had an “absolute, complete breakdown of communication,” according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Wolf’s proposal for an Office of Indigent Defense explicitly identified the need to provide better legal representation for poor people accused in death penalty cases, as well as cases in which the accused are juveniles.
John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg Bureau for The Meadville Tribune and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI. Email him at jfinnerty@cnhi.com and follow him on Twitter @cnhipa.