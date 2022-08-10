HARRISBURG — The vote in Kansas defeating a proposed amendment to remove the right to abortion from that state’s constitution encouraged advocates for women’s reproductive rights in Pennsylvania, but top Democrats say the same outcome shouldn’t be taken for granted in the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania’s Republican majority is halfway through the process to put a ballot referendum before this state’s voters seeking to enshrine in the constitution that there is no right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other rights related to abortion. Party leadership has argued that voters deserve say on the issue.
The proposed amendment, which would strengthen potential legislative actions on abortion, could appear as early as the primary election in May 2023. Unlike traditional bills, the governor has no veto power over legislation proposing constitutional amendments.
Gov. Tom Wolf and House Democratic Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton joined members of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates on Tuesday to speak to challenges that lie ahead to keep abortion legal in the commonwealth.
McClinton said Republican leadership in Pennsylvania miscalculated the negative exposure they took on when they passed the first of two votes necessary to approve the bill proposing an amendment on abortion and four other areas including election audits and mandatory voter ID. It came late at night on a Friday in July hours after the stalled budget had finally been adopted.
McClinton and Wolf each said that restricting abortion risks the health and lives of pregnant people and is a violation of personal privacy.
“It is not our business,” McClinton said, adding that abortion is health care. “When you start talking about people’s personal life, when you’re talking about people’s personal affairs and their ability to make decisions for their lives, it does not involve government,” McClinton said.
“We can safeguard Pennsylvania’s rights but we’ve got to work together,” said Wolf, a one-time Planned Parenthood volunteer and staunch supporter of abortion rights. “We’ve got to work together in November, for example, to elect the right people.”
The upcoming general election, particularly the gubernatorial race, will likely determine the short-term future of abortion in Pennsylvania. All seats in the state House and Senate, both currently held by a GOP majority, are also on the ballot.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, has said he supports a full ban with no exceptions. His election and a continued GOP majority in the General Assembly would open the door for legislation restricting or banning abortion to be adopted into law.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro vows, like Wolf has put into practice, to veto any bills that might reach the governor’s office restricting the medical procedure.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning federal protections in Roe v. Wade returned regulatory authority to states. Pennsylvania saw no immediate change given the current political alignment in Harrisburg. But 11 other states in the South and Midwest all either banned abortion completely or, like Ohio, implemented a ban at six weeks of pregnancy, according to Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization that supports sexual and reproductive rights.
Both McClinton and Lindsey Mauldin, an executive with Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, said the push to ban abortion in Pennsylvania also potentially risks access for all to contraception.
Since the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe, Mauldin said Planned Parenthood affiliates in central and western Pennsylvania have seen a rise in patients traveling out of state for care. They’ve come from West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and elsewhere, she said, adding that she expects more to find their way to southeastern Pennsylvania as appointments become harder to book.
“Absolutely, we have seen an increase and we expect to see more patients come to Pennsylvania to access care,” Mauldin said.
While out-of-state patients struggle to find care, Mauldin said Pennsylvania itself — despite abortion remaining legal currently — presents challenges to its own residents. She said 85 percent of Pennsylvania counties have no clinics. There are 17 clinics in the state and they continue to be impacted by workforce issues. Even contraception can be difficult to find in certain “deserts” in the state, she said.
