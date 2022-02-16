His uncle founded the church and his father preached there as well, but for many years it remained far from certain that Larry Wofford’s journey would lead to the pulpit at Beacon Liberty Street Temple Church of God in Christ.
Today, as he nears a decade at the helm of the church once led by Roosevelt Wofford, his uncle, and both he and the church approach their 70th year, the Rev. Larry Wofford is preparing for his retirement and the next generation of leadership.
Seated in the church sanctuary on Monday and joined by Assistant Pastor Harold Goodrum, Wofford reflected on the winding path that led him to his current role and considered what the future may hold for both the church and Meadville.
Memories surrounded him as he spoke. Glancing around the sanctuary, Wofford recalled his father participating in the construction of the walls about 50 years earlier.
Wofford himself helped as well, in fact, but only occasionally. On weekends, his father would retrieve him from the county jail, where he was allowed temporary release to help with construction during a months-long imprisonment.
“I went through life pretty hard,” Wofford said. “If I hadn’t given my life to God, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you.”
What started as an attempt to “find himself” nearly led to Wofford losing himself to drugs, crime and “the streets.”
A move as a young man to Milwaukee ended with him getting in trouble, he recalled. After returning to Meadville for a time, he then tried Chicago, where he again found trouble, becoming caught up in drug use and eventually spending several years in state prison.
“I was running the streets, acting all crazy, how young folks do,” Wofford said. Despite being brought up in the church by parents who talked to him often about his relationship with God, Wofford said, “I was just running from it.”
Even after hitting rock bottom in Chicago — a low point so low he “couldn’t go no further” — and finding Christ, he once again found himself in the streets when he returned to Meadville.
“My mom and dad kept praying for me to try Jesus — ‘You tried everything else and that didn’t work for you. Try Jesus,’” Wofford recalled. “One thing I did learn about giving a life to Christ — it doesn’t work unless you’re serious. You can say all kinds of stuff out of your mouth, but if you’re not serious, it’s not going to last.”
After years of reforming and backsliding, Wofford got serious and chose to actively seek God. The changes that followed were remarkable: He married his wife, Tina; became the father of two children; and went on to be pastor at the church his family had been associated with since its beginning.
“These things that I thought I’d never have in life,” he said, “but God blessed me.”
Goodrum, seated next to Wofford as he often is during Sunday services, had not only seen the transformation of his friend, he had traveled a similar journey.
“I never could have dreamed of it,” Goodrum said. “If it wasn’t for the Lord being on our side, I never would have made it.”
Today, some see Wofford’s approach as too rigid, his preaching too reliant on fire and brimstone. But Goodrum sees him as someone to follow and a “great man of God.”
“He takes a stand for what is right,” Goodrum said. “That’s the way you get love out of the people — when you’re standing up for something right regardless of the situation. You don’t let the situation dictate to you.”
With Wofford due to retire next year, Goodrum would be a natural candidate to take over as pastor, but Goodrum, who is already past 70 years old, said that the helm for two or three years wouldn’t make sense. What the church needs, he added, is a younger leader with a “bigger vision” for the future.
Ultimately the question of who next leads Beacon Liberty Street Temple will be made by regional officials from the Church of God in Christ denomination, the two men said. It’s a decision that comes at a significant time in the church’s history. On one hand, the church has paid off the mortgage on its Liberty Street Extension property. On the other, services that reached pre-pandemic heights of 150 to 175 people has seen typical attendance drop below 50 in recent months.
Looking to the future of his city, Wofford said he hoped that community leaders could work together toward a “bigger vision” as well by finding a way to offer more activities and opportunities for young people. Again, memories came to mind — memories of the skating rink of his youth, downtown movie theaters, sports at Pomona Park.
“They’ve got to make room for our children. They’ve got to have something for our children to do,” he said. “That’s my biggest prayer.”