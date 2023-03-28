ERIE — Corey Morris has been named news director for WJET-TV JET 24, WFXP-TV FOX66 and YourErie.com.
The change was effective Monday, according to Julie Zoumbaris, general manager of the television stations.
Morris serves as a digital reporter for the station, and his previous experience includes serving as regional editor of seven weekly Seattle publications; editor of a weekly newspaper in Montesano, Washington; and as an award-winning reporter. He has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University and a master of fine arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College.
Sean Lafferty, the current news director, will provide a smooth transition for Morris in his new role as Lafferty moves back to his true passion of storytelling and anchoring the evening and late news in Erie, Zoumbaris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.