The unofficial tallying of votes from the May 18 primary has been completed by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
A link to a full listing of election results is available on the front page of the county's website, crawfordcountypa.net.
All results listed below are unofficial. Tabulation of votes is expect to begin Friday, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the board. The unofficial results below are machine, mail-in and absentee ballots only.
Soff said approximately 1,200 ballots countywide that have to be hand counted are not included in the unofficial totals below nor are 24 provisional ballots countywide. The hand-counted ballots and provisionals will be added during official tabulation.
Those more than 1,200 ballots were ones that could not be run through the county’s high-speed electronic scanner, Soff said. Any decisions on voter intent related to any write-ins on the hand-counted ballots were done by the election board.
In Meadville, there was a race for mayor on the Democratic ticket with H. LeRoy Stearns, the incumbent, losing to challenger Jaime Kinder. The unofficial tally has Kinder with 498 votes to Stearns' 228.
On the Republican side, there was no candidate on the ballot. Stearns did receive the most write-in votes with 84, but a minimum of 100 is needed to be on the ballot for the general election in November.
In the race for two seats on Meadville City Council on the Democratic ticket, Gretchen Myers is first with 502 votes, Jack Harkless second with 424, Andrew Herbstritt third with 240, and incumbent Sean Donahue fourth with 207.
On the Republican side, James R. Roha and Nancy Mangilo Bittner were the only two candidates for the two seats. Roha received 714 votes and Bittner 632.
In a countywide race for clerk of courts, on the Republican ballot, incumbent Patricia Wetherbee has 5,288 votes to challenger Roan Hunter's 3,663.
There was no candidate on the Democratic ballot, but Wetherbee received the most write-in votes with 75 followed by Hunter with 66. However, a minimum of 100 would be needed to be on the ballot in November.
There were two other countywide races, but with only one candidate each.
Francis J. Schultz was lone candidate on the Democratic and Republican ballots for an open judgeship on the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Candidates for a judicial post are permitted to cross-file to seek both party nominations.
Schultz, a Republican and the county's district attorney, received 3,765 votes on the Democratic ballot and 8,616 votes on the Republican ballot.
Christine Krzysiak was the lone candidate on the Republican ballot for county treasurer. There was no candidate on the Democratic ballot.
Krzysiak, the current treasurer, received 8,735 Republican votes and the most write-in votes on the Democratic ballot with 55.
There were three other magisterial district judge races, but with only a single candidate on the ballot for each. Each of the candidates cross-filed for the Democratic and Republican nominations.
Amy Nicols of the Titusville area received 903 Democratic votes and 2,853 Republican votes. She is an incumbent seeking renomination for the magisterial district judgeship she holds in eastern Crawford County.
Samuel Pendolino of the Meadville area received 953 Democratic votes and 1,531 Republican votes. He is an incumbent seeking renomination of the magisterial district judgeship he holds in Meadville and West Mead Township.
Adam Stallard of the Linesville area received 1,056 Democratic votes and 2,207 Republican vote. Stallard, an attorney, is seeking nomination for the magisterial district judge post in western Crawford County which is becoming vacant as Rita Marwood chose not to seek another term.
In races for area school boards, candidates were permitted to cross-file to have their names appear on both party ballots.
In Conneaut School District, candidates are elected by attendance area.
In Conneaut Region 1, which is the Linesville area, Ashlee Luke and Ryan E. Klink are tied at 155 votes each for Democratic party nomination for the lone four-year term on the ballot. On the Republican ballot, Klink has 259 votes to Luke's 171 and Lyle David Schaef's 138 votes.
In Conneaut Region 2, which is the Conneautville and Springboro areas, two four-year terms are on the ballot. On the Democratic ballot, Dorothy Luckock has 222 votes followed by Nicole Mead with 197 and Chole Loose with 108. On the Republican ballot, Luckock has 408 votes followed by John Burnham with 407, Mead with 385 and Loose with 101. Luckock and Burnham are incumbents.
In Conneaut Region 3, which is the Conneaut Lake area, Adam Horne was the only name on both party ballots for the one four-year term. On the Democratic side, Horne received 309 votes and on the Republican side, he received 658 votes.
In Crawford Central School District, five candidates are seeking one of four four-year nominations.
On the Democratic ballot, Jan Feleppa has 1,129 votes followed by Holly Chatman with 1,123, Elyse Palmer with 1,118, Ryan Pickering with 1,003 and Benjamin Bargar, fifth with 830. Feleppa is the lone incumbent.
On the Republican ballot, Feleppa has 1,956, followed by Chatman with 1,693, Palmer with 1,596, Pickering with 1,583 and Bargar fifth with 1,432.
In PENNCREST School District, six candidates are seeking one of four four-year nominations.
On the Democratic ballot, Theresa Jean Croll has 786 votes followed by Mathew A. Vogt with 569, Robert Gulick with 556, Brian Lynch with 484, Robert H. Johnston Jr. with 425 and Ronald C. Kope sixth with 399.
On the Republican ballot, Vogt has 1,900 votes, Croll with 1,609, Lynch with 1,485, Johnston with 1,466, Gulick with 1,255 and Kope sixth with 1,204.
Gulick, Johnston and Lynch are incumbents.
In the race for Vernon Township supervisor, there were four Republicans vying for one of two six-year terms. There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot.
On the Republican ballot, David Stone has 441 votes, Donald Maloney with 330, Chad Kaltenbaugh with 212 and Joseph Baiera fourth with 189. Maloney and Baiera are incumbent supervisors.
On the Democratic ballot, Stone has the most write-in votes with 16 votes and Kaltenbaugh has eight votes. A minimum of 10 write-in votes would be needed to appear on the Democratic ballot in November.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.