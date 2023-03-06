Area agencies are ready to help people impacted by the ending of an extra monthly payment to those who receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) benefits.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP Emergency Allotments were an additional payment made in the second half of each month to SNAP recipients to help them buy more food.
The additional payments were authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, but federal law recently changed, ending those payment as of February.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the second monthly payment was an additional $95 or more to SNAP recipients.
Area social agencies say people need to know there are local resources to help from going hungry.
“We serve people five days a week, no questions asked,” said Beverly Nutter, who coordinates the free midday meal at the Meadville Soup Kitchen.
Located at Stone United Methodist Church on South Main Street, the facility and its volunteers serve a hot meal from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays to anyone in need. The kitchen relies solely on donations of food, money and volunteer help to operate.
“We just want to remind people we’re here,” Nutter said.
Area food pantries, too, say expect to see an increase the number of people seeking assistance — especially later this month.
The Center for Family Services Inc. of Crawford County (CFS) operates seven food pantries around the county under state guidelines. The pantries are funded through the State Food Purchase Program and The Emergency Food Assistance program.
The pantries also get donations on a weekly or twice-weekly basis from several area grocers as well as donations from individuals and groups.
The pantries provide one supplemental food box per month per eligible household. Box eligibility is determined on a self-declaration of need based on the current 150 percent of federal poverty guidelines.
“In Meadville, we had 800 families a month before the pandemic, but we lost 400 of them with the pandemic,” said Shawnel Toomey, who oversees CFS’ food pantries. “We lost the 400 in the pandemic with SNAP extra (monthly) payment and stimulus checks paid out.”
Numbers already have started to rise a little with the end of the SNAP extra payment.
“We’re sharing info (about food help available) through media, social media and flyers,” she said. “We’re not back up to 500 families a month yet (at Meadville), but we are expecting an increase in demand.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, too, is gearing up. Based in Erie, Second Harvest helps provide food to Crawford and 10 other counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.
“We have seen a rise in numbers across the region,” said Cindy Plymyer, agency relations coordinator. “We have had our Produce Express program operating since May in Crawford County and we do expect the numbers to grow.”
Second Harvest’s Produce Express is conducted on the first Tuesday of each month at noon in the parking lot of the Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 800 Thurston Road.
The event is open to community members who meet income eligibility guidelines. Eligible participants receive food from a series of stations, typically including fresh produce, dry, frozen and dairy items, breads and produce.
FOOD PANTRIES
Food pantries operated by the Center for Family Services Inc. of Crawford County. There are seven around the county which distribute food on a monthly basis, based on eligibility guidelines. More information: Call (814) 337-8454.
• Meadville Food Pantry, 1099 Morgan Village Road, serving ZIP codes 16335, 16327, 16314; Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Cambridge Springs Food Pantry, 201 Carringer St., serving ZIP codes 16440, 16403 and 16441 (in Crawford County), 16412 (in Crawford County), 16438 (in Crawford County); second Friday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m.
• Saegertown Food Pantry at Gospel Tabernacle, 417 Euclid Ave., serving ZIP code 16433; first Friday of each month from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
• Jamestown Food Pantry at St. Margaret’s Church, 701 Denver Road, serving ZIP codes 16134 (in Crawford County), 16131, 16110 and 16111; first and third Friday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Conneaut Lake Food Pantry by Samaritans of Conneaut Lake at Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, 155 S. Ninth St., serving ZIP codes 16316 and 16424; first Thursday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m.
• Conneautville/Springboro Area Food Pantry at Valley Church United Methodist, 1118 Main St., Conneautville, serving ZIP codes 16435, 16406, 16401 (Crawford County only); last Friday each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
• Harmonsburg Food Pantry, 14182 First St., serving ZIP code 16422; fourth Thursday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m.
Also, Eastern Crawford County Food Pantry at Associated Charities, 409 E. Central Avenue, Titusville, serving ZIP codes 16354, 16360, 16404, 16432, 16438 (Crawford County’s Bloomfield Township only), 16407 (Crawford County only); Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
