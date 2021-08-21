Crawford County's population has fallen 5.7 percent from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The county's population is 83,938, according to the 2020 Census. That figure is 4,827 fewer people, or 5.7 percent lower, than the 88,765 recorded in the 2010 Census. In the 2000 Census, Crawford County's population was 90,366. The county is down 6,428 people, or 7.1 percent, over the past 20 years.
The county's two cities — Meadville and Titusville — also have had their populations fall.
Meadville has a population of 13,050, according to the 2020 Census. That's 338 fewer, or 2.5 percent less, that the 13,388 city residents recorded in 2010.
But in the 2000 Census, Meadville's population was 13,865. In all, it is a drop of 635 people, or 4.6 percent, living in the city compared to 20 years ago.
"As stores moved outside the city, people tend to move out of the city," Meadville Mayor H. LeRoy Stearns said. "We've also raised our (city property) taxes three times in the last 24 years."
Meadville City Council needs to encourage people to move into the city by touting benefits.
"Some want 24-hour police department and fire department protection (as Meadville has), but there is a price to pay for that," he said.
Events help bring people to the city, "but that's not to say people move to the city," Stearns said. "We have to offer the services we have and build up the positive."
Mayor Jon Crouch of Titusville agrees about accentuating positive aspects of small urban living as Titusville, too, has seen a sizable percentage of population loss.
Titusville has 5,262 people in the 2020 Census — that is 339 fewer, or 6.1 percent less, that Titusville's population of 5,601 in the 2010 Census. However, Titusville had 6,146 residents in the 2000 Census. Titusville has lost 884 residents, or 14.4 percent, of its residents compared to 20 years ago.
"We need to promote the fact that we have new local businesses, that we're a safe town and we have a lower cost of living," Crouch said. Titusville also has made $1 million in improvements to its municipal airport in an effort to attract business.
Crawford County's three governing commissioners say they're concerned.
"Everything we do is done to promote the county and let people know and hope they take advantage of all the great things the county has to offer," Commissioners Christopher Soff said.
Commissioner Chairman Eric Henry said the state legislature has to look at alternative ways to raise revenue than having local governments rely so heavily on property taxes.
"We're all committed to ways to promote our county," Henry said. "I also think (the expansion of internet) broadband is important to our county. We can maybe catch some of those folks who now work from home (to come live here)."
Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr., too, said improving rural broadband in the county will help attract people to the county as will promoting the county's outdoor and recreational opportunities.
"The cost of living in Crawford County is very reasonable compared to some other areas, but you have to have that broadband," Weiderspahn said.
Crawford County isn't alone in seeing its population falling. The neighbor counties of Erie, Mercer, Venango and Warren also have had seen their respective populations fall as well between the 2000 and 2010 Censuses; and the 2010 and 2020 Censuses.
